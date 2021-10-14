The wheat complex is set for some rebound strength after tumbling while etching new daily lows for more than a week.
“Volatility is high as outside markets, including neighboring row crop prices, make their moves on inflationary concerns,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Byrant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said his outlook for today is higher, like corn and soybeans, “correcting from yesterday’s drop.”
