Wheat followed the other grains higher today, but U.S. ending stocks were higher than expected, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. WASDE showed ending stocks at 648 mln bushels, compared to expectations for 629 mln.
"Wheat tended to be a follower to corn and soybeans. Overnight prices were lower in anticipation that USDA would increase US carryout," ADM Investor Services said.
