Part of Friday’s wheat losses were driven by the UN stating that negotiations were underway with Russia to develop humanitarian corridors to export Ukraine and Russian wheat to the world, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Over the weekend, Russia flatly denied any agreement and remains hard line against concessions.
An overnight drop in the dollar and ideas that the southern Plains rains this week could be too late to help the hard red winter wheat crop is supportive, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Most world wheat users are buying hand-to-mouth waiting out a seasonal harvest low to add to coverage.
Spring wheat planting in Ukraine is nearly complete, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The country’s ag ministry said that 98% of the crop has been planted in regard to intended acreage.