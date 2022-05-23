 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

  • Updated

Part of Friday’s wheat losses were driven by the UN stating that negotiations were underway with Russia to develop humanitarian corridors to export Ukraine and Russian wheat to the world, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Over the weekend, Russia flatly denied any agreement and remains hard line against concessions.

An overnight drop in the dollar and ideas that the southern Plains rains this week could be too late to help the hard red winter wheat crop is supportive, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Most world wheat users are buying hand-to-mouth waiting out a seasonal harvest low to add to coverage.

Spring wheat planting in Ukraine is nearly complete, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The country’s ag ministry said that 98% of the crop has been planted in regard to intended acreage.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Wheat markets are continuing to sell off as a rough week concludes, CHS Hedging said. “Spring wheat planting is still a slow go for many folks…

Wheat

With wheat’s limit-up close yesterday, KC and Chicago future will have expanded limits today, CHS Hedging noted. “Most wheat contracts traded …

Wheat

All three classes of wheat were sharply lower with outside markets pressuring commodities, giving back some of the gains of the past few days,…

Wheat

New-crop wheat commitments are about average compared to the past five years, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “You could look at that two…

Wheat

All three classes of wheat were lower with the market having lost all that was gained from the India wheat export ban impact on the market, ac…

Wheat

On a wild trading day for Wehat futures, India banning exports, dry US south plains, south EU and wet weather in ND and east Canada weather of…

Wheat

The crop tour is showing “below average winter wheat yields,” according to Reuters. Crop scouts are in the middle of their three-day tour in K…

Wheat

The wheat market was up the limit today, mostly on news that India announced over the weekend it would partially suspending wheat exports due …

Wheat

India announced over the weekend that it would ban wheat exports. This was probably responsible for the sharply higher wheat trade last night,…

Wheat

USDA estimates of Ukraine wheat production post-invasion versus pre-invasion will be down 35% and exports down 58%, said Joe Vaclavik of Stand…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News