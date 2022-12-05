People are also reading…
“Wheat news was mostly bearish, with increasing world production, but still the sharp drop in futures was surprising,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Export markets added to the pressure, with the dollar bouncing 800-plus points higher… Weekly wheat export inspections were 234,600 MT vs 175,000-300,000 MT estimates.”
“Over the last week, Russia has been dominant seller in global Wheat trade,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “They continued to discount prices to do business. USDA may be too low in their estimate of Russia crop at 91 mmt. Some could see their crop closer to 100 mmt. This could also increase their final exports.”