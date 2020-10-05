“Wheat continues to bolster today based on continued dry forecasts for Russia and the western U.S.,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Despite record-high production and ending stocks still being forecast, traders are concerned over the possibility of tight U.S. HRW wheat supplies for next year’s crop due to drought throughout the western U.S.”
“Wheat futures traded higher on talk of dry weather in Russia, US south plains and Argentina,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Managed funds are increasing net longs due to the dry weather. Russia domestic wheat and flour prices remain near record high. There is talk that Russia may soon announce 2021 export quotas.”