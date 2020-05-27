Allendale said Ulkraine is expected to continue exporting wheat even though the quota agreed with traders for the 2019/20 season “has been used up.”
Europe still brings weather concerns, but improving crop ratings in the U.S. aren’t enough for some futures to see increases overnight, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. The winter wheat crop is rated 54% good-to-excellent and Oklahoma hard red wheat is up to 60% good/excellent.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.