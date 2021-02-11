“Prices are slumping to the lower half of their respective trading ranges, lacking the punch to make a run at the January highs,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Look for the complex to remain under the influence of movement in row crops and the dollar, which has bottomed out for the time being.”
While things change rapidly for the other grains, “not much has changed with wheat,” CHS Hedging said. “Winterkill risks continue to be monitored but we won’t see the potential damage until later this spring.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.