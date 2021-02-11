 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

  • Updated

“Prices are slumping to the lower half of their respective trading ranges, lacking the punch to make a run at the January highs,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Look for the complex to remain under the influence of movement in row crops and the dollar, which has bottomed out for the time being.”

While things change rapidly for the other grains, “not much has changed with wheat,” CHS Hedging said. “Winterkill risks continue to be monitored but we won’t see the potential damage until later this spring.”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Wheat futures will follow corn lower, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Key now is World wheat demand, Russia export pace and World 2…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

In the past 48 hours, we have seen Russia announce new export taxes and Argentina make comments that they may raise export taxes to fight food…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market squirreled higher on concerns for the winter wheat crop as temperatures head into the deep freeze over the week, according to…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Cold weather in the Plains is not expected to be a risk factor for the winter wheat crop, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Nearby…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat is dealing with uncertainty over the new Russia export policy and lower Russian prices, ADM Investor Services said. “EU wheat export pac…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News