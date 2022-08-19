“The news this week turned more negative for the wheat futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Shipments of grain from Ukraine seemed to pick up speed, getting some of those bushels on the market and Russia raised its forecast for this year’s wheat crop, adding to the supply picture globally.”
The recent weakness in wheat led to the strong rebound today. “Many ships have been reported as being loaded with grain from Ukraine ports, although it is not clear as to how many of them have actually been loaded with wheat,” CHS Hedging said.
