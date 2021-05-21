 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

  • Updated

“Mixed today with the winter wheat markets a penny lower while the spring wheat was positive with the July contract finishing back above the $7.00 mark,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spring wheat saw some strength today on concerns some areas may miss out or not receive much rain in North Dakota.”

"Wheat futures ended mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “For the most part, Wheat futures followed corn. Weekly Chicago futures gapped lower on good weather. Futures traded lower on talk of record Kansas yield. Weekly range was 6.65 to 7.18. Key remains summer north hemisphere weather and global trade/demand.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Spring wheat seeding is 71% complete, well ahead of pace, while winter wheat condition fell by 1 point to 48% good to excellent, said Total Fa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

KC and Chicago wheat contracts made new lows overnight, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. The drought monitor has not eased in the pacific north…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

“Greener conditions” are prevailing in wheat as Kansas wheat yields are “shaping up to be the highest in the 20-year history of the wheat qual…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The market is eager to see just how much rain will fall” as forecasts show more coming in heavy crop areas this week, CHS Hedging said. The r…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The first day of the Wheat Quality Council’s Kansas tour “found yields above-average and well above 2019,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets began the week moving lower, as drought-challenged North Dakota is expected to get rains. “Lower across all three classes led by…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets are continuing to stay strong, as dry weather in primary wheat growing areas persists, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. Expec…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News