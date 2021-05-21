“Mixed today with the winter wheat markets a penny lower while the spring wheat was positive with the July contract finishing back above the $7.00 mark,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spring wheat saw some strength today on concerns some areas may miss out or not receive much rain in North Dakota.”
"Wheat futures ended mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “For the most part, Wheat futures followed corn. Weekly Chicago futures gapped lower on good weather. Futures traded lower on talk of record Kansas yield. Weekly range was 6.65 to 7.18. Key remains summer north hemisphere weather and global trade/demand.”