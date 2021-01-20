 Skip to main content
Wheat

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko sees the Russian 2021 grain crop at 131 million tons, down from 133 million tons in 2020. An estimate of the wheat portion of the total was not given, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging reported.

Wheat appears to be following lower corn and soybean price actions, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. It is hard to define Black Sea wheat export prices and ultimately Russia export numbers, he said. Most feel Canada and Australia may be sold out until April. This leaves buyers little options for buying wheat.

CropWatch Weekly Update

