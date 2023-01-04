 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat pressure is occurring despite a decline in crop ratings, CHS Hedging said. “Russia continues to be the aggressor on wheat exports, having shipped a near-record 4.5 mmt of wheat in November.”

“Here at home, the southern plains forecast for the next 10 days remains dry and may provide some price support,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In the Southern Hemisphere, there is talk that due to the drought, Argentina may have only half of their normal wheat exports.”

Grain futures prices

