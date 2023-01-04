Wheat pressure is occurring despite a decline in crop ratings, CHS Hedging said. “Russia continues to be the aggressor on wheat exports, having shipped a near-record 4.5 mmt of wheat in November.”
“Here at home, the southern plains forecast for the next 10 days remains dry and may provide some price support,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In the Southern Hemisphere, there is talk that due to the drought, Argentina may have only half of their normal wheat exports.”
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.