With wheat’s limit-up close yesterday, KC and Chicago future will have expanded limits today, CHS Hedging noted. “Most wheat contracts traded to new contract highs at last night’s open and then backed off a little.”
Wheat trade has been “two-sided” overnight, Total Farm Marketing said. “USDA eroded the winter wheat crop Good-to-Excellent rating to 27% versus last week’s 29%.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.