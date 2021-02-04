“Traders will have headlines to consider today as Russia’s Putin states the ‘situation in global food marketing is worsening,’ Total Farm Marketing said. The Russian economy minister said Russia is preparing for a “permanent grain export mechanism” which is expected to start April 1 to support their grain producers.
With the winter weather hitting the northern plains this week, “some traders are concerned about the risk for winter kill,” Joe Barker of CHS Hedging said. “We are expecting to see frigid temperatures without much snow protecting the wheat,” he said.
