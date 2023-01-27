Wheat futures are pulling back overnight “in relatively quiet trade,” CHS Hedging said. “The chairman of USDA’s WAOB said Russia’s large wheat crop estimate is not feasible, according to their analysis of weather and crop history there.
Wheat planting in India, the world’s second-largest grower, rose to 84.5 mln acres, a slight increase from last year, ADM Investor Services said.
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.