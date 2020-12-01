Winter wheat conditions improved to 46% good/excellent for the final report before dormancy, Allendale said, “A lot of focus will be on what’s going on with Australia’s wheat crop,” they said.
Egypt is looking for more wheat imports this morning, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. Meanwhile Argentina’s wheat crop “is said to be down 30-40% year over year,” he said, but that could be offset by a possibly large Australian crop.
