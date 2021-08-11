Wheat markets prepared for the release of the USDA report tomorrow. “The wheat market traded lower on position squaring ahead of tomorrow’s USDA data release and potential global production cuts,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Russian, EU and Canadian crop are expected to see reductions in their wheat production estimates.”
“Trade estimates US 2021 wheat crop at 1,723 mln bu. vs USDA 1,746,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Spring 325 vs 345. Winter 1,363 vs 1,354. Trade estimates US wheat 21/22 carryout at 644 vs USDA 665. World wheat end stocks are estimated at 288.2 mmt vs USDA 291.2.”