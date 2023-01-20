Wheat markets made a jump higher to close the week, despite early estimates for wheat acreage expected to be significantly higher than last year.
“Wheat prices are likely chop around in a sideways trading pattern for the foreseeable future,” ADM Investor Services said. “Rallies (are) capped by huge Russian supplies limiting US exports and higher than expected US winter wheat acres.”
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.