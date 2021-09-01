Australia’s crop could be reduced by nearly 3.5 mmt, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Early ideas for 2022/23 All Wheat acres is at 49.7 million with sizable increases in both spring and winter wheat,” she said.
“Talk of lower Canada and Russia wheat crops has been offering support,” ADM Investor Services said. “Talk of rains in the Black Sea and Argentina plus drier EU harvest weather also offered resistance. Talk of La Nina building in October could suggest drier than normal fall and spring U.S. south plains weather.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.