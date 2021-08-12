“The wheat markets had a friendly report today, with the USDA lowering both U.S. ending stocks and world ending stocks,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Even with the friendly report, after the market had time to digest the fresh numbers it closed well off the highs of the day across all three classes.”
“Wheat futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “(And the) U.S. farmer was an active seller of new crop wheat.”
