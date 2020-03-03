The optimism carries over to wheat as well, Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said. However, Chicago futures traded “slightly lower” overnight she said. Nearly 11% of Ukrainian winter grains “are in weak condition,” she said, which might require reseeding.
The crop report for whet showed Kansas’ winter wheat crop at 43% Good/Excellent, an 8 percentage point increase from last week and Texas at 36% Good/Excellent, versus 31% last week.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices