The optimism carries over to wheat as well, Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said. However, Chicago futures traded “slightly lower” overnight she said. Nearly 11% of Ukrainian winter grains “are in weak condition,” she said, which might require reseeding.

The crop report for whet showed Kansas’ winter wheat crop at 43% Good/Excellent, an 8 percentage point increase from last week and Texas at 36% Good/Excellent, versus 31% last week.

