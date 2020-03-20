Allendale says CME Group is raising the maintenance margin rates for some wheat contracts after recent sharp moves. Front month Chicago wheat futures will see their margin rates increase by $175 per contract to $1,425. The new rates will be effective with today’s close.
Brugler Marketing says wheat futures had a banner day Thursday “as solid export sales of 12.4 million bushels old crop and 5.3 million bushels new crop helped provide underlying support. Prices rushed higher trading over 30 cents as continued talk of China buying U.S. wheat,” they said.