 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

The Texas state Crop Progress report showed winter wheat conditions at 11% gd/ex and a Brugler500 index of 252, a slight improvement over last year’s rating for the same. Visible freeze damage was noted in the report for winter wheat in several areas., according to according to Total Farm Marketing.

Rain brought wheat down yesterday – with moisture in the Plains and Midwest helping the Winter crop & rain in Argentina pulling down corn and beans – with spill-over pressure into the wheat complex, according to William D. Moore of Agmaster.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Russia’s ag statistics agency raised its wheat crop estimate from 102.7 million metric tons to 104.4; USDA is still at 91.0, said Steve Freed …

Wheat

Wheat traded higher along with other grains and likely saw some bargain buying amid speculation that export markets could get tighter. However…

Wheat

Wheat futures continue to trend lower with increased moisture in the U.S. Southern Plains, northern Africa and Middle East offering new resist…

Wheat

March wheat managed to close moderately higher on the session yesterday with a fairly wide range. The buying pushed the market up to the highe…

Wheat

The Russia Ag Minister said there will be no wheat export quotas cuts despite Putin’s call to slow export for domestic use. Russia prices cont…

Wheat

More moisture across north hard red wheat and all soft red wheat crop areas is reducing dry areas, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. …

Wheat

“Wheat started the day strong, but had steady selling pressure after 9:30, with KC March settling down 14 ¼ cents,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS H…

Wheat

Wheat futures are supported by talk that 2023 export supplies may have peaked. Higher Dollar today could offer resistance, said Steve Freed of…

Wheat

“KC and Chicago wheat closed near their lows, with KC now lower than this time last week, while Minneapolis March managed to close above $9 an…

Wheat

“Wheat was under pressure from beneficial moisture across winter wheat country over the weekend, along with forecast for more chances for mois…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News