“Wheat futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Matif opened higher trying to catch-up from Friday’s US closed but ended lower along with US futures drop. Reports that Russia may start providing trade finance to importers as an additional means to offset the sanctions, which continue to slow their exports.”
“Profit-taking in the wheat arena pushed wheat slightly lower but stayed within Friday’s ranges,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Weekly Crop Conditions: Winter wheat planting 40% vs. 44% average, and Winter wheat emerged 15% vs. 17% average.”