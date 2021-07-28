The first day of the U.S. spring wheat tour was significantly lower than previous years, coming in 35% below the 2019 mark, ADM Investor Services said. “The key now is if there is enough concern over fields with drought stress and insects.”
An ag agency in Russia is cutting their wheat exports to 37.1 mln tonnes lower on “lower crops and slow sales,” Total Farm Marketing said.
