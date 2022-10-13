People are also reading…
“All 3 classes of wheat broke below their uptrend lines this morning after the CPI release, but quickly rebounded back above them to close with double-digit gains in the nearby contracts,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “66% of the Winter Wheat crop is experiencing drought conditions, up 3 pts from last week.”
“Weekly US wheat export sales are estimated near 200-500 mt vs 229 last week,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US equites sold off on the higher inflation news. Market became oversold saw buying in equites and selling of US Dollar. This may have helped wheat futures bounce off session lows.”