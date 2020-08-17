"Wheat futures traded higher. USDA announcement of new US HRW export sales to the unknown raised speculation that it could be China,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some though feel they sale was to Africa. There was talk last week that China was a buyer of French wheat. This rallied French wheat futures last week.”
“The wheat market garnered strength from the rally in the row crops with winter wheat harvest nearing completion,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spring wheat harvest is expected to pick up by the end of the week or next week. Mpls could see some strength from farmer reluctant to sell spring wheat at current values."