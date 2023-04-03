Analysts are watching a winter storm that will hit the Upper Midwest this week.
“A large winter storm is expected to hit a large portion of the spring wheat growing area of the Dakotas and Minnesota as they continue to deal with a large amount of snow and cool weather,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said.
“The U.S. Southern Plains remain arid with little prospects for moisture in the next week to 10 days,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Export inspections at only 6 mln bu. were below expectations and the 14 mln bu. needed per week to reach the USDA export forecast.”
