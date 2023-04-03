Related to this story

There is talk that Russia may begin restricting wheat exports to fill their reserves, which would be supportive for futures, according to Tota…

Wheat markets were mixed as Chicago moved lower “on a quiet news day for wheat,” CHS Hedging said. “The weekly wheat export report showed net …

Russia is said to still be insisting that the Black Sea export deal is only extended for 60 days, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Crop ratings for HRW wheat in the southwestern Plains have fallen with Texas at 18% good to excellent and the poor to very poor rating at 48% …

Wheat futures made a small gap lower as concerns about the Black Sea market ease, but May KC is still up 7 cents on the week going into the US…