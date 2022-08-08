“Futures were mixed, with the Chicago wheat higher while the KC and Minneapolis wheat were modestly lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Like corn and soybeans, wheat had a back-and-forth day. Winter wheat harvest was at 86% complete vs. 89% expected and 82% last week.”
“The U.S. Southern Plains weather forecast is warm and dry for the 2023 planting season,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Southern Russia will be hot and dry later this week. Trade estimates U.S. spring wheat crop at 70% G/E vs. 70 last week. U.S. spring wheat harvest is estimated near 9%."
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.