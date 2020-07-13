It was a mixed opening today for wheat, and despite attempts to move higher, prices saw pressure due to corn and soybean weakness, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Weekly export inspections were reported at 624 tmt, well above last week at 326 tmt and above the top end of the trade estimates (350-550 tmt).”
Wheat has been trading impressively recently, William Moore of Price Futures Group said, not following the corn and beans as they turned lower. “The reason lies in the European wheat areas where harsh weather has severely reduced yields in both the Black Sea Region and Russia,” he said. He also noted that China has been active in the U.S. export market.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.