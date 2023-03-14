Wheat markets are “feeding off” gains from the last two sessions, and now sit a “stone’s throw” from the $7 market, Blue Line Futures said. “If the Bulls can chew through $7.00, we could see the short covering propel the market back near $7.20.”
Wheat is extremely oversold, William Moore of Price Futures group said, to the point where it “looks so bad, it’s good.” He said with a large, short open interest, “the market is susceptible – at any time – to sharp short-covering rallies.”
