“Technical related selling push wheat futures to 2 month lows,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Continued drop in new crop Russian wheat export prices and slow global export trade continues to offer resistance to Futures. Some though feel that a drier trend in Europe and parts of the Black Sea could eventually drop Europe and Black Sea final wheat crops.”
Wheat was lower due to the big supply, as well as demand concerns. “The wheat market was weaker on plentiful supplies and weak demand for US wheat,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Mpls lagged KC and Chicago from delayed spring wheat planting. KC saw additional pressure from beneficial rains in the HRW area over the weekend.”