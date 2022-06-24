Wheat prices were lower as more reports surfaced that Russia had bombed the export terminals of Binge and Viterra in Ukraine. This news might not lead to more demand for U.S. wheat and weaker world cash prices took futures down, according to Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group.
Bolsa de Grains lowered their 2022-23 Argentine wheat planting estimate from 6.4 million hectares to 6.3 million hectares due to drought conditions. They estimate that the crop is 61.9% planted, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
