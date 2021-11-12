 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Brazil has become the first country to allow imports of flour made with GMO wheat, mainly from Argentina, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Brazil imports a lot of its wheat from Argentina. “It’s not likely anytime soon to see those shipments, but this is something that has the potential to disrupt global wheat trade,” he said.

Heavy rains for Australia’s wheat crop raised concern of damage to the wheat crop. Reports of low protein levels are of concern as well, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Futures see two sided trade this morning as the market look to rebound after the sell off last week said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

All three classes of wheat had a quiet trading day, not venturing far from Friday’s closes, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Dry conditions in the Black Sea region despite some recent showers adds to concern for low U.S. wheat supplies this year along with a drought…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

New crop contracts in all three classes of wheat made new contract highs today, as the U.S. stocks to use ratio is the tightest in 14 years, a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Kansas City and Chicago wheat made new contract highs today, early in the session, according to CHS Hedging. All three classes of wheat gave b…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The battle for 2022 U.S. acres is already starting with higher planting costs possibly favoring wheat and oilseeds vs corn,” Total Farm Marke…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Internationally, the USDA trimmed 2021-22 world wheat stocks by 1.38 million metric tons to 275.8 million tons. That was a larger reduction th…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News