Brazil has become the first country to allow imports of flour made with GMO wheat, mainly from Argentina, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Brazil imports a lot of its wheat from Argentina. “It’s not likely anytime soon to see those shipments, but this is something that has the potential to disrupt global wheat trade,” he said.
Heavy rains for Australia’s wheat crop raised concern of damage to the wheat crop. Reports of low protein levels are of concern as well, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.