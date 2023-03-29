Russia “has basically owned the wheat market in the past 4-5 months,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “The ongoing uncertainty regarding the Russian-Ukraine Corridor pact and substandard winter wheat ratings have generated an impressive rally.”
Buying has pushed the July contract to its highest point since late February, The Hightower Report noted. “News that Cargill plans to stop its export activities in Russia provided early support.”
