Last week, wheat futures managed small gains on concern over EU/Russia crop sizes and small pickup in export interest, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. September Chicago wheat has been range bound since March between 5.00 and 5.40. Most look for that to continue. Some feel final U.S. wheat carryout by class could increase for soft red winter and hard red winter but could drop for hard red spring. Trade is still concerned about reduced global food demand due to Covid.
The market continues to see choppy trade as Chicago wheat stays a big premium to Kansas City, but traders are nervous that the rally could have priced out U.S. wheat on the world market, according to The Hightower Report.