Russia is expected to be an “aggressive” exporter on the world market, The Hightower Report said. Yesterday’s close under $6.01 ½ for March wheat “is a bearish technical development,” they said.
Forecasted rains in the Southern Plains may help the wheat crop “but amounts aren’t expected to be much more than half an inch,” CHS Hedging’s Bryant Sanderson said. The market will take a run at bouncing back from the losses seen in yesterday’s trade, he said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.