Wheat prices are showing few signs of retreating, even after closing higher every day last week despite the U.S. dollar trading at a 16-month high, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Lingering support from last Tuesday’s drop in world wheat ending stocks to 275.80 million metric tons in the November WASDE report, dryness in the U.S. Plains and Black Sea regions and Argentina’s wheat harvest delayed due to wet conditions keeps the wheat market in an bullish posture.
Australia weather was the talk last week and most likely will be watched again this week for additional moisture during their harvest season, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Early reports of protein have been disappointing.