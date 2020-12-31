Despite Wednesday’s rally, prices may ease back for wheat going into the new year, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Export sales came in at the top end of the estimate range at 520,600 tonnes.
Higher trending corn markets and lower wheat exports from Russia and the EU continue to support the wheat market, Total Farm Marketing said. “The dollar is poised to make new lows which helped limit losses going into today’s trade.”
