Wheat

Despite Wednesday’s rally, prices may ease back for wheat going into the new year, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Export sales came in at the top end of the estimate range at 520,600 tonnes.

Higher trending corn markets and lower wheat exports from Russia and the EU continue to support the wheat market, Total Farm Marketing said. “The dollar is poised to make new lows which helped limit losses going into today’s trade.”

The wheat markets are quiet this morning, with the winter wheat lower, and Minneapolis mixed, said Michaela White of CHS Hedging.

Ukrainian wheat export prices have risen by $3 per metric ton over the past week thanks to a strong demand from exporters concerned about the …

Despite some “mild pressure” overnight, wheat prices jumped today as a new low in the U.S. Dollar made it more impressive in the global export…

