Wheat

Wheat also made strong gains today “moving back to the middle of the recent range,” CHS Hedging said. “Firm export demand and a falling U.S. dollar should be supportive.”

“Fundamentally, there is not much difference in today than yesterday, but there are unconfirmed rumors this afternoon of a purchase of U.S. soybeans by China,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

