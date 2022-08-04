Wheat also made strong gains today “moving back to the middle of the recent range,” CHS Hedging said. “Firm export demand and a falling U.S. dollar should be supportive.”
“Fundamentally, there is not much difference in today than yesterday, but there are unconfirmed rumors this afternoon of a purchase of U.S. soybeans by China,” Total Farm Marketing said.
