Wheat markets are trading higher this morning due to a recent uptick in export demand as several countries across the globe have recently issued tenders, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Chicago wheat prices overnight are up 3/4 of a cent with Kansas City wheat up 2 cents. However, continued strong advances in wheat harvest in the U.S., plus higher than expected yields for Russia and Canada, plus Australia getting more rain are all factors to help pressure the market, said the Hightower Report this morning.