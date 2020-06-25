USDA’s report this morning shows export sales of wheat totaled 518.7 TMT, thus falling within, and in the higher range of what traders had expected of between 250 and600 TMT.
Brugler Marketing said the wheat market was directionless overnight with trading mixed early this morning.
“Spring wheat feels like the weaker market this morning because the radar is showing light rain falling on the driest production areas,” said Joe Barker of CHS Hedging.
Better than expected winter wheat yield talk appears to be subsiding, The Hightower Report said, and “the market appears to be attempting to forge a short-term low,” The Report said.