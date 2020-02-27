The Hightower Report says wheat prices opened under pressure and never recovered.
“Negative global risk sentiment continues to pressure wheat prices due to fears that the coronavirus outbreak will disrupt supply chains,” the report said.
ADM Ag Market View says talk of higher global supplies of wheat offered price resistance Thursday. The global wheat supply and demand points to an all-time high for production and continued buildup of stocks.
