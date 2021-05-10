 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“Wheat futures traded sharply lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Futures almost gave back all the gains seen from April 26-May 7. Rains falling across parts of Europe, Black Sea, and US weighed on prices. Canada and could also see some showers. Late spring and summer US and Canada forecast is still warm and dry.”

“The wheat markets traded lower today, with Minneapolis the biggest loser,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Over the weekend there were much needed rains in Northern Plains, and more rain is anticipated later this week. Additional pressure stems from sharp losses in corn as traders position themselves ahead of the USDA report on Wednesday.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Winter wheat futures were firm overnight following a strong finish yesterday led by strides in the corn market, Total Farm Marketing said this…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Sovecon raised their estimate of Ukraine’s wheat crop 800tmt to what would be a record 28.6mmt, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Winter wheat futures were choppy overnight and are weaker this morning led by Chicago contracts, Total Farm Marketing said today.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat prices are likely to come under pressure from outside markets but given the current draught conditions and possible uptick in exports, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat found new buying on talk of new money coming into the grain space,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some are hearing fr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Taking a cue from row crops, the wheats are backing off after having become technically overbought after such a steep rise last week, Total Fa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat is support by the drought in the U.S. plains, which “continues to be the big story in wheat,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat futures saw stronger trade, although not to the same degree as corn and soybeans,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wheat …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News