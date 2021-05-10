“Wheat futures traded sharply lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Futures almost gave back all the gains seen from April 26-May 7. Rains falling across parts of Europe, Black Sea, and US weighed on prices. Canada and could also see some showers. Late spring and summer US and Canada forecast is still warm and dry.”
“The wheat markets traded lower today, with Minneapolis the biggest loser,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Over the weekend there were much needed rains in Northern Plains, and more rain is anticipated later this week. Additional pressure stems from sharp losses in corn as traders position themselves ahead of the USDA report on Wednesday.”