MKN rallied on continued concern about dry weather across most of US north plains and Canada prairies, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Ukraine continues to expect a better than originally thought production from their wheat crop this year with the UGA putting their estimate at 27.7 MMT, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. Exports are expected to be up 3.5 MMT from last year as well.
