 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

MKN rallied on continued concern about dry weather across most of US north plains and Canada prairies, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Ukraine continues to expect a better than originally thought production from their wheat crop this year with the UGA putting their estimate at 27.7 MMT, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. Exports are expected to be up 3.5 MMT from last year as well.

Check your area cash bids for grains.

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices, links to charts.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Prospect of little rain in the next two weeks, raises concerns for West Texas and the southwestern part of the Hard Red Winter Wheat Region, a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat markets traded higher drawing strength from corn,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additional support comes from unseasona…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets are continuing to stay strong, as dry weather in primary wheat growing areas persists, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. Expec…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat is seeing the same spec/fund driven strength that corn and soybeans are with futures up 23-29 cents in all three wheat classes, and con…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Double digit weakness in the majority of the months in all three wheat classes as the profit taking continues,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“A bit of a bounce-back in the wheat futures as Mpls and Chi futures finish the day higher, KC missed it by a fraction of cent in May and 2 ce…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures rose double digits overnight across the grain complex. The Ukraine also has climbing prices, Total Farm Marketing, said today. “…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures are giving back some of their Thursday gains, Brugler Marketing said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News