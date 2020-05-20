Total Farm Marketing said the technical picture “looks weak” for the wheat market as prices have dropped below $5.00 for the July contract and September contracts, “leaving the market open for additional long liquidation.”
Wheat markets were higher overnight and Michaela White of CHS Hedging expects that trade to continue through the day today. “Kansas Wheat Commission’s wheat tour found yields on the first day of the wheat tour at 41.1 bpa in North Central Kansas and 51.7 bpa in North West Kansas,” she said.
