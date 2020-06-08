U.S. Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Dan Newhouse, R-Washington, have sent a letter to the USDA’s Farm Service Agency urging that body to include three classes of wheat in that state (hard red winter, soft red winter and soft white) in the Coronavirus food assistance program, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Traders anticipate USDA will show 1.855 billion bushel wheat production in next Thursday’s WASDE report, according to Brugler Marketing. The average trade guess for hard red winter wheat is 718 million bushels, down from 733 million.