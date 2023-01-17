People are also reading…
Russia’s ag statistics agency raised its wheat crop estimate from 102.7 million metric tons to 104.4; USDA is still at 91.0, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Lower Russian export prices are reducing the U.S. export share. Egypt announced it will tender weekly for wheat using a World Bank loan. Egypt announced it will subsidize 80% of its population’s bread vs 70% previously. Algeria and Morocco are also tendering for wheat.
Wheat is back to a bottoming pattern, but that has been unsuccessful for months. The funds are still holding large net longs on corn and beans and a large, short in wheat, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.