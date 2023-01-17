 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

Russia’s ag statistics agency raised its wheat crop estimate from 102.7 million metric tons to 104.4; USDA is still at 91.0, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Lower Russian export prices are reducing the U.S. export share. Egypt announced it will tender weekly for wheat using a World Bank loan. Egypt announced it will subsidize 80% of its population’s bread vs 70% previously. Algeria and Morocco are also tendering for wheat.

Wheat is back to a bottoming pattern, but that has been unsuccessful for months. The funds are still holding large net longs on corn and beans and a large, short in wheat, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Wheat futures followed corn higher yesterday but there is mixed trading today, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.

Wheat

US farmers planted the most winter wheat since 2015, and yet prices for the grain rallied as drought could mean some of those planted fields w…

Wheat

“Futures closed higher across the three markets with Mpls and KC leading the way, and Chicago closed the day out in third place,” Nick Paumen,…

Wheat

“The USDA will release the Winter Wheat Seedings report this Thursday with the market expecting total winter wheat acres to be at 34.485 milli…

Wheat

The USDA will release the winter wheat seedings report today with the market expecting total winter wheat acres to be at 34.485 million versus…

Wheat

“Futures closed higher across the three markets on pre-report trade where we likely had some fund buying ahead of tomorrow,” Nick Paumen, with…

Wheat

Wheat is expected to be lower in KC and Chicago, but they appear to be finding support. Minneapolis wheat trade remains sideways, Patti Uhrich…

Wheat

The USDA will release the winter wheat seedings report this Thursday with the market expecting total winter wheat acres to be at 34.485 millio…

Wheat

“MPLS and Chicago wheat made their lows in morning trade while KC didn’t start to recover until about 11am,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, sai…

Wheat

“Wheat futures ended mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Chicago and MLS ended lower. KC ended higher. There was some conc…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News