Wheat futures were boosted by GASC prices yesterday, as those continue to rise, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Wheat prices in this country remain well above replacement offers in other countries, but the SRW story (tight stocks, low acres) justifies it in my opinion,” he said.
There is dryness being reported in Russia’s southern wheat areas, Ryan Kelbrants of CHS Hedging said. “Some regions have received nearly 20% of normal precipitation through January 7th,” he said. Prices are expected to be higher ahead of tomorrow’s USDA reports.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices