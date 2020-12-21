The market is lacking supportive news for wheat, but soybeans offered spillover momentum, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Export inspections were in line with trade estimates at 391,000 tonnes
Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said while grains are largely finding easy paths up, the “black sheep” is the wheat market. “The March contract isn’t screaming sell, but at the top end of the range near $6.20 is an opportunity to look at the short side.”
