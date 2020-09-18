World Weather Inc. noted in a special report yesterday that warm, dry weather is on tap for U.S. winter wheat regions through September, and that this could prove interesting given a similar situation in European Union wheat regions, Allendale said.
A general rise in wheat prices led by higher export values for Russian wheat, along with some dryness concerns for both the U.S. and Black Sea region wheat planting seasons, helped to support very strong gains for December wheat, according to The Hightower Report.